The trend of supporting, educating, enforcing and steering the economy towards a machine learning-friendly environment is seen to be followed throughout Europe.
European countries are successfully bridging the gap between additional renewable energy and excess power into the grid by making ultra-accurate forecasts of the demand and supply in real time by making use of the machine learning technologies, thereby saving energy and cost.
Key Growth Factors
Amongst all regions, Europe has the largest share of intraregional data flow. This, together with the machine learning technologies, is boosting the market in Europe.
The excessive usage of the machine learning technology across economy in all facets of businesses is proving to be a big thrust to the machine learning market. Profound usage has been found in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and media for optimisation of prices and carrying out predictive maintenance in manufacturing.
Threats
The machine learning market is in a stage of infancy; there is a lacuna between the skills required and that which is inherent in the workers. It requires a considerable amount of time to pick up the skills. Also, the Europeans are concerned about the penetration of machine learning into their lives, and how it is going to impact employment in the country. Concerns environing these factors are hindering the further developments in the machine learning market.
Key Players Profiled
- Microsoft
- Google Inc.
- IBM Watson
- Amazon
- Intel
- Apple Inc.
