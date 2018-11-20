The "Europe Advanced Visualization (AV) Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe AV market is expected to reach USD billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 9.56% of during 2018-2023.

In 2018, Siemens Healthineers intends to launch its new ultrasound system called the Acuson Sequoia, which can provide high-resolution imaging of different sized patients with consistency and clarity.

Technological advancements in AV software is a major driving force in the European countries. Chronic diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, diabetes and cancer have greatly risen in Europe, leading to more than 0.5 Mn deaths in 2016 and increasing since.

This has led to greater demand for early diagnosis and better treatment plans, thus driving the market for AV. Increasing public expenditure on healthcare has also fueled the AV market.

With the breakout of political turmoil, like Brexit, Eurozone crisis, anti-trade, anti-immigration and others, the political climate of Europe has become unstable to an extent. This could hamper the growth of the AV industry in Europe.

One of the major challenges faced by the European healthcare system is data capturing like storing and reading unstructured data such as doctors' notes and in-depth analysis of data using artificial intelligence (AI). Although the digitalization of Europe has made some significant progress in 2016, the process has slowed down subsequently.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) developed in 2018, and the new Safe Harbour agreement on data transfers will impose several restrictions on personal data transfer and storage that may restrict the development of the industry.

