DOVU Partners with TokenMarket For The First UK Tokenised Crowdfunding Campaign

TokenMarket, the award winning token advisory service, announces its partnership with DOVU for its first security token offering. TokenMarket was accepted into the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Regulatory Sandbox earlier this year for the purpose of carrying out security token offerings.

DOVU, the unified token, wallet and marketplace for earning and spending mobility related rewards, held a token sale in October 2017 raising $6.2 million. DOVU has this month announced a sale of 5% equity for a crowdfunding sale to commence in Q1 2019. This will allow DOVU users to now have both utility and equity in DOVU, allowing for a more transparent, democratised and accountable relationship for the investors, contributors and business. DOVU has previously received seed funding from Jaguar-Land Rover's investment arm InMotion Ventures and Creative England, supported by the UK Governments 'Public Growth Fund'.

"We launched in 2016 and secured equity investment from our partners, this enabled us to build the company and embark on our utility token sale. We have been looking at ways to tokenise all of DOVU, so that our current and future equity holders can participate within this innovative sector. We look forward to a successful STO and welcoming new equity token holders to the DOVU family."Irfon Watkins, Founder and CEO, DOVU

TokenMarket will be working within the FCA Sandbox to test, measure and develop issuance of digitalised equity. Having previously partnered with DOVU to carry out the sale of DOV token, TokenMarket now continues to build a closer relationship with the DOVU team. Ransu Salovaara, TokenMarket CEO, said that:

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be holding our first tokenised equity crowdfunding campaign out of the UK with DOVU. Having worked with the team for their ICO, we have the utmost confidence in the project's high calibre team and forward thinking vision. With the company displaying such tremendous progress since its ICO, we look forward to taking DOVU and the mobility sector to the next level with the upcoming STO."

The DOVU security token sale date is set to be announced in December 2018. To stay up to date with the latest announcements (including STO dates), news and more go to https://dovu.io or sign up to the TokenMarket email listing at https://tokenmarket.net.

About DOVU

DOVU is shaping the crypto model for the mobility ecosystem with backing from Jaguar-Land Rover's investment arm InMotion Ventures and UK government back fund Creative England. Introducing a transport focused protocol to accelerate the development of mobility related decentralised applications (dApps), the DOV token powers new business models in the transportation sector. The DOVU API Marketplace supports the community by simplifying the development of mobility data globally.

For more information regarding DOVU visit http://dovu.io

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket is a strategic and technology advisory firm with offices in London, Gibraltar and Helsinki. The company, known for its extensive sector expertise, has advised over 30 token sales including Storj, Populous, Monaco, Civic and Dent, raising over $350 million in total. TokenMarket's award winning platform provides end-to-end token issuance including fund collection, compliance and marketing.

For more information regarding TokenMarket visit https://tokenmarket.net/

