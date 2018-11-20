

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein (AB) and Autonomous Research announced that AllianceBernstein has made an offer to acquire all the partnership interests and shares of Autonomous. Autonomous Research is an independent research provider on financial institutions globally. The business is organized as a partnership with no outside investors. AllianceBernstein expects the transaction to be slightly accretive by 2020.



Seth Bernstein, AB's CEO, stated: 'The combination of Autonomous and Bernstein positions AB to be the preeminent provider of the industry's highest quality independent research to our clients worldwide. Research is the foundation of our business, and investing judiciously in these capabilities will enhance AB's reputation and value proposition to all our clients.'



