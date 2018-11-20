Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the ways to build effective pricing strategies in marketing.

Developing effective pricing strategies is one of the most crucial steps for businesses and devising them accurately is a big challenge. This requires critical analysis of the worth of the product or service along with the production cost. Also, it requires an analysis of the consumers' behavior to estimate how much customers are willing to pay for it. Thus, formulating an effective pricing strategy is an integral part of any business' success. Pricing strategies in marketing directly impact the bottom line and revenues and are the ultimate reflection of the value offered to the customers.

"The pricing model and process of purchase need to be clearly communicated to the customers to make it easier for them to estimate their costs and the value they will be receiving from your products and services," says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Types of Pricing Strategies in Marketing:

Understand your customer profile

The pricing strategy of any business is based on the profile of their customers. So, it becomes a necessity for organizations to build the profile of potential customers. Profiling helps in filtering marketing activities and analyzing customers' willingness to buy products or services at a given price. Therefore, the use of pricing strategies in marketing helps in customizing and developing the product for the valuation of your customers. To get a clear idea of our portfolio of solutions for pricing analytics, Request a proposal

Survey and talk with your customers

Surveys are an effective way of understanding your end-customers. They give a comprehensive overview of how much the customers are willing to pay for a particular product. This data helps in pricing the products for different segments of the market. Therefore, surveys are considered to be the best way of developing an effective pricing plan. Get in touch with our analysts and know how our pricing strategies can help you boost sales and revenues significantly.

Analyze the data and pick your prices and packages

Gathering a considerable amount of qualitative and quantitative data is beneficial when it comes to implementing pricing strategies in marketing. This helps businesses in evaluating the pricing points that appeal to the prime target segments. Additionally, every customer visiting the pricing page should know the category they belong to in terms of offerings. To know the complete list of pricing strategies in marketing, view the full article here

