The "Europe Smart Hospital Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Europe smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.98% and reach a market size of USD 16.7 billion by 2023.

With growing number of chronic diseases, demand for medical services has increased rapidly in the region. The smart hospital market uses advanced technologies to help doctors for better medical treatment.

In Europe, countries like Germany, the UK, Sweden and Netherlands have advanced infrastructure to deploy next-generation health informatics application and build smart hospitals. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) for smart medical services and internet of things (IoT) to connect devices with each other in order to transfer patient data and make use of it to reduce the risks involved in health.

In Europe, there has been changes in the lifestyles of people with the countries getting developed and increase in per capita income causing people to adopt unhealthy lifestyles and eating habits. It increases the chances of severe diseases not only for the aging crowd but also for young generation. This demands the need for smart hospitals in this region.

Also, the European Health Insurance Card has encouraged people to opt for treatment with heavy costs involved to get it done with government financing. This region has seen good growth for smart hospitals in past few years and it is forecasted to be consistent with it.

Key Growth Factors

One of the major factors that drive market growth in the European region is the huge amount of expenditure for medical technologies. Countries like Sweden, France and Ireland are getting aware of the value of technology-enabled healthcare, and the demand for smart hospitals in the European region is rising. Regulatory bodies are relaxed for the smart equipment and devices in Europe making it easier for companies to cater to the market.

Threats

Smart hospitals in Europe have faced a major blow on its economy recently due to the exit of Britain from the European Union (EU). It has impacted the working structure of the countries as well as the development of medical industry. It has also affected the innovation centres in the European region, which has put the challenge in front of the major players in this market.

Key Players Profiled Medtronics

Philips

Microsoft

GE Healthcare

Qualcomm

SAP

Stanley Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

McKesson

Siemens

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Europe Smart Hospital Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Smart Hospital Market by Countries

Chapter 4. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prlpc8/outlook_on_smart?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005344/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Healthcare