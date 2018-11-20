The "Europe Payment Security Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.77% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue generation of USD 7.18 billion in 2023.

Banks are using technologies and modernization initiatives such as open Application Program Interfaces (API), blockchain, instant payments and mobile wallets to enhance the customer experience, which in turn will lead to the increase in the demand for the payment security.

Regulations such as Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have driven bank/third-party collaboration through the adoption of open Application Programming Interface (APIs).

Even though the global market for payment security software is expected to witness booming prospect over the forthcoming years, it may face numerous roadblocks. The strict regulations due to the introduction and execution of innovative security solutions may pose a challenge to this market in the years to come.

