

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $194 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $2.69 billion from $2.16 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $240 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $7,925 to $8,050 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX