MV Index Solutions today launched the MVIS Bitcoin US OTC Spot Index (MVBTCO) which is the first bitcoin index based on U.S. price feeds from established OTC digital asset trading operations. The index shows the spot price of bitcoin by tracking its performance based on three of the leading providers in OTC liquidity, including Circle Trade, Cumberland and Genesis Trading. MVBTCO expands MVIS' portfolio to a total of 24 digital assets indices.

"We are excited to be the first provider to launch a bitcoin index based on the pricing feed of OTC trading desks," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MV Index Solutions. "This enables clients who trade over the counter to use this index as a reliable benchmark for their trades or potential investment products."

"As a global leader in cryptoassets, we are committed to creating opportunities that help the ecosystem evolve in a sustainable way," said Jason Leung, Global Head of Cumberland. "We are proud to provide our markets to the MVBTCO Index, which will provide access to robust data and bring more transparency to the OTC space."

"MVIS is making significant advancements in providing the institutional community with reliable and transparent data for the Bitcoin market," said Elisabeth Carpenter, COO, Circle. "We are happy to have Circle's OTC platform, Circle Trade, participate in the MVIS spot index for the cryptocurrency."

"Genesis Global Trading has been an important player in the OTC marketplace for years. We're excited to participate in the MVIS pricing index to help the space mature and gain further legitimacy," said Michael Moro, CEO of Genesis Trading.

"VanEck continues to support market structure developments in the digital asset space. MVIS' work with our core OTC partners, Cumberland, Circle Trade and Genesis Trading, is a major step forward towards greater transparency and price discovery in the institutional Bitcoin market. The index may pave the way for institutionally oriented products, such as ETFs as well as provide further tools to institutional investors to execute institutional size trades at transparent prices on the OTC markets," said Gabor Gurbacs, Director of Digital Asset Strategies at VanEck/MVIS.

Detailed information about the MVIS Bitcoin US OTC Spot Index including methodology details and index data are available on MV Index Solutions website.

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

As of October 31, 2018, approximately USD 14 billion in assets under management were invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

