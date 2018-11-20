Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

Globoforce, a leading provider of human applications, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. Globoforce was ranked 39 in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year and honored for the sixth time since 2012.

Globoforce makes work more human. The company's human applications software (including the industry's fastest-growing social recognition and performance management platforms) helps 4 million people around the world have a more inclusive, positive employee experience at work. Many of the most-admired companies in the world rely on Globoforce's cloud-based software to drive more connected workplace cultures and help managers and employees reach their full potential.

Globoforce's software leadership began with Social Recognition, which enables all employees to recognize each other for the good work and behaviors they see every day, no matter where they are in the world. The company is now redefining the performance management market with Conversations, a continuous performance development solution with a full spectrum of feedback, check-ins, and priorities to better connect managers and employees. Both these solutions are part of the WorkHuman Cloud, a suite of human applications used by four million people around the world.

"Since our inception nearly 20 years ago, our objective has been to strengthen employee connections in the workplace by allowing employees across an organization to better connect with each other through recognition and more human interactions," said Eric Mosley, co-founder and CEO of Globoforce. "We are truly thankful to our employees who set the bar high when it comes to our own culture. Our culture is infused with gratitude, positivity and a passion around making peoples' work lives better."

Globoforce is on an aggressive growth path and hiring across all functions. Check out Globoforce's careers page for open positions.

What makes Globoforce a top place to work?

Limitless opportunities and empowerment to change the modern workplace by helping organizations build workplaces where all employees feel recognized and appreciated and have a strong sense of belonging.

A workplace where every employee is on the lookout for standout work, individuals feel valued for their unique contributions and behaviors, and teams connect to celebrate each other for their accomplishments and for living the company's values through its recognition program, Globostars.

Pioneer of the WorkHuman movement, which is dedicated to helping educate, energize and engage business and HR leaders to build more human-focused work cultures worldwide. The movement, which serves as the catalyst for creating a more inclusive and human workplaces around the world, has grown more than 500% since its inception.

An organization that believes in leading from the front when tackling tough workplace topics like harassment and mental health. Globoforce pushed the national conversation internally and externally about sexual harassment in the workplace, leading to a MeToo panel discussion with Ronan Farrow, Tarana Burke, Ashley Judd and Adam Grant at WorkHuman.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them the best-their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

