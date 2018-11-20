SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest SWOT analysis study for an ecommerce business. The client is a leading player in the ecommerce market, offering online retail, consumer electronics, as well as other services such as daily deals and groceries. Based out of Washington, US, the company has an annual turnover of over $40 billion. With internet fostering the birth of many newcomers and threatening the growth of reputed players, the client realized the need for differentiation to gain new business, market shares, and access to capital. Furthermore, the client wanted to develop business strategies and future objectives related to business expansion.

A SWOT analysis is a powerful framework for leveraging the organization's strengths, enhancing weaknesses, reducing threats, and taking the greatest possible advantage of opportunities. By focusing on the key factors influencing your business, a SWOT analysis helps you understand where your business has a competitive advantage and what issues you should be addressing.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "SWOT analysis identifies opportunities that a business could take advantage of to boost profits.

The SWOT analysis solution offered by SpendEdge's experts helped the client identify their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities in the marketplace. This helped them obtain clear insights into the market opportunities and ease resource allocation. This subsequently helped the ecommerce client to deter threats and capitalize on new opportunities. Moreover, with the aid of SpendEdge's SWOT analysis solution, the ecommerce client achieved online sales growth of over $98,000 per month.

SpendEdge's SWOT analysis template helped the client to:

Develop robust strategies to achieve their business goals

Address weaknesses and take advantage of their strengths

The engagement also offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the business better, address weaknesses, deter threats, and capitalize on opportunities.

Analyzing possible threats for the business and make necessary changes to the policies and growth plans.

