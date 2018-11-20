The French government has devised three possible scenarios for the planned phasing out of part of its nuclear power generation assets. Even under the most optimistic scenario, the target to reduce the share of nuclear power from around 75% to 50% by 2025, which had been set by the previous government, will only be reached in 2035. The most pessimistic scenario envisages the construction of four new nuclear reactors by 2040.The worst fears surrounding France's new energy strategy, the "Programmation pluriannuelle de l'énergie" (PPE) have materialized, with the current French government unveiling ...

