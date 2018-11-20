SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Automation and Instrumentation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Global Automation and Instrumentation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The key to establishing a successful business is to make well-informed business decisions and avoid making costly mistakes. Built on this theory, this procurement market research report has identified the key challenges and has offered insights to strategize their business plans accordingly. Request a free sample procurement report to know what are the key market drivers and the category growth enablers that are altering the cost structure of the automation and instrumentation market.

According to this procurement market research report, rising labor costs in the developing nations will drive the adoption of automation and instrumentation systems across the industrial and business sectors. In addition, rapid industrial development in emerging economies and the growing use of cloud computing and big data analytics in chemicals and petrochemicals industries will boost the adoption of automation in these industries, thereby; driving the demand of the automation and instrumentation market. Talk to usto getguidance on creating a cost-effective procurement strategy that can be quickly adapted to the changing trends of the automation and instrumentation market.

"Buyers are advised to collaborate with suppliers that have good innovation and testing capabilities which will enable the latter to offer customized products. This will enable the buyers to stay updated with the latest innovations made in this market," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge highlight the following KPIs that have been tried and tested by the leading brands in the automation and instrumentation market to attain an optimal procurement strategy and ensure business continuity:

Buyers prefer to collaborate with suppliers who provide after-sales services and support.

In the automation and instrumentation market, the buyers must test the quality and reliability of category systems and solutions before procurement.

Report scope snapshot: Automation and instrumentation market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers in the automation and instrumentation market

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants in the automation and instrumentation market

Category management enablers

Procurement organization suited to the automation and instrumentation market

Category enablers of the automation and instrumentation market

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope in the overall automation and instrumentation market

Category map

