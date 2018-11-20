The "Europe Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Decreasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) among businesses are hindering the market growth. It makes sense to let employees use their own devices. People work more efficiently on systems they're familiar with. But managing access from the hundreds of varieties of phones, tablets, and other computers is a technological nightmare.
Each device uses its own unique blend of hardware and software. The management system has to be compatible with all the devices which the employees are likely to use. With dozens of new devices appearing each month, this is no easy task.
Based on end-users, the market is classified into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, retail, and healthcare. Healthcare will have a major market share and will rise from USD 0.31 billion in 2018 to USD 0.69 billion in 2023. The CAGR will be around 17.49%.
