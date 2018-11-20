Elsevier to Feature Diagnostic Decision Support Solution STATdx at RSNA 2018 to Empower Increased Accuracy and Confidence Among Radiologists

PHILADELPHIA, November 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New research finds STATdx helps reduce diagnostic error by 19 percent; more results at the Elsevier booth (#1104)

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, will showcase its industry leading diagnostic decision support solution, STATdx, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, taking place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, November 25-30, 2018.

STATdx, written by renowned radiologists in each subspecialty and widely regarded as the "gold standard" of radiology reference solutions, increases accuracy and confidence in diagnosing complex imaging cases and includes more than 4,000 common and complex diagnoses, 200,000 expert-selected and annotated image examples, 20,000 easily sortable patient cases with cine clips for select topics and much more.

"Radiologists face tremendous pressure to quickly and accurately diagnose each case, even as the imaging volumes are increasing at a faster rate than staffing," said Dr. Paula J. Woodward, a radiology professor and Medical Director in Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Elsevier is proud to lead with STATdx to support evidence-based, efficient diagnosis for improved professional and patient outcomes."

Up to 20 percent of radiology reports result in a nonspecific, incorrect or delayed diagnosis. Results from a new study with practicing radiologists and radiology residents found that STATdx helps reduce diagnostic errors and is especially valuable when diagnosing rare or complex imaging cases. In fact, the radiologists who used STATdx had a 19 percent reduction in diagnostic error; and a 37 percent reduction for the most difficult case.

Now, STATdx users with an annual CME subscription can earn CME credit for searches performed in the last three years - an increase from the previous lookback period of one year. Users can earn credits throughout the workday by using STATdx's expert differential lists to identify additional diseases to consider, investigate patient case examples and follow up on the latest journal articles. Elsevier will also offer special RSNA discounts on STATdx for individual and group subscriptions, which will be valid for two weeks after the show, including selected Elsevier books, such as the new editions of Caffey's Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging, Essentials of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, Muller's Imaging of the Chest, and more.

Elsevier will showcase STATdx and its books at booth #1104.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

