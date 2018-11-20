Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the food and beverage industry trends and challenges for the year 2018.

With the latest advancements in the food and beverage industry, few trends have shown a surge among consumers. Food and beverage companies need to keep pace with these emerging trends and revitalize the way they market their products to meet these demands as they are expected to continue for a longer period. However, along with the growing competition, this industry is also facing several critical challenges such as technology adoption and budget restraints. In addition, companies in the food and beverage industry should also address challenges like environmental impact and social responsibility to stay relevant in the competitive market space.

"Food production is considered to be a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, companies in the food and beverage industry need to consider new food sources and alternative energy to tackle these challenges," says a food and beverage industry expert from Infiniti Research.

Food and Beverage Industry Trends 2018:

Food and Beverage Industry Trends 2018:

Shifting customer preferences

Customer preferences across the globe have seen a shift towards exotic flavors and healthy food products. Products such as quinoa and kale have witnessed heavy demand from consumers in recent times. Convenient packaging and food home delivery are some popular trends that are expected to evolve over time. To keep pace with these changes, companies need to understand the lifestyle of customers.

Digital transformation

The sales percentage of the food and beverage companies have seen a steep rise after digital transformation. At present, online channels drive a major share of revenues for companies. This food and beverage industry trend is expected to soar as consumers prefer doorstep deliveries. Since the home delivery option is convenient, viable, and popular, it is expected to grow in the local markets too.

Acquisitions and mergers

Food and beverage companies are rapidly evolving to keep pace with the industry dynamism. They are expected to add healthier products and ingredients to their current offerings. However, to implement it, they need to opt for mergers and acquisitions. In recent times, established companies have acquired many food businesses as these acquisitions are economically viable and save the time required for developing new products.

