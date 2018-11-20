F-Secure Boosts Endpoint Detection and Response With Unique On-demand Elevate to Experts

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endpoint protection solutions and prevention are very effective when it comes to fighting commodity cyber threats like malware. But F-Secure and its managed service providers now give businesses an even better weapon with the new F-Secure Rapid Detection & Response and its innovative features including Broad Context Detection and Elevate to F-Secure.

F-Secure Rapid Detection & Response, available through F-Secure's global partner network, is an industry-leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution that monitors organizations' IT environments and their security status to identify suspicious behavior.

It gives contextual visibility to automatically identify and visualize advanced threats by combining lightweight endpoint sensors with advanced data analysis, AI, and machine learning capabilities.

Trained by an experienced threat hunting team, the solution enables a company's own IT team or a local, managed, and certified service provider supported by F-Secure's experts to protect an organization against advanced threats.

Broad Context Detection mechanisms narrow down the data and distinguish malicious behavior patterns from normal user behavior to quickly identify real attacks, significantly reducing the number of alerts that IT staff has to pay attention to.

79% of security teams report being overwhelmed by high numbers of threat alerts and they are forced to let the majority of alerts triggered on a daily basis go without attention, according to an EMA study*. Verizon's 2018 Data Breach Report shows that 68% of breaches take months or longer to discover, and an overload of security warnings - including false positives - can create alert fatigue amongst a firm's IT staff**.

"F-Secure Rapid Detection & Response detects targeted attacks swiftly and enables efficient incident response with built-in automation to stop the attacks when they happen," explains Jyrki Tulokas, Executive Vice President, Cyber Security Products & Services at F-Secure.

Some detections may require deeper threat analysis and guidance by specialized cyber security experts, however. F-Secure's Rapid Detection & Response has been boosted with the option of sending tough incidents to F-Secure's threat hunters.

This service is activated by selecting the on-demand 'Elevate to F-Secure' feature. It leverages cyber security experts from F-Secure's 24/7 managed detection and response team. This is now made available as an on-demand elevation service to give expert guidance on how to contain and remediate targeted attacks.

"In this unique service F-Secure's cyber security experts analyze methods and technologies, network routes, traffic origins, and timelines when an attack is detected," says Tulokas. "That means businesses now can be confident about having the required skills and resources to respond to even the toughest targeted attacks."

F-Secure's unified endpoint protection, detection & intelligent response solution is cloud managed and delivers a single-client for Windows and Mac. It works also alongside other endpoint protection vendors' software. The solution is available through F-Secure's global network of certified partners.

To learn more about F-Secure Rapid Detection & Response, visit www.f-secure.com/RDR.

*Source: https://www.enterprisemanagement.com/research/asset.php/3441/InfoBrief:-A-Day-in-the-Life-of-a-Cyber-Security-Pro

**Source: https://enterprise.verizon.com/resources/reports/dbir/

About F-Secure

Nobody knows cyber security like F-Secure. For three decades, F-Secure has driven innovations in cyber security, defending tens of thousands of companies and millions of people. With unsurpassed experience in endpoint protection as well as detection and response, F-Secure shields enterprises and consumers against everything from advanced cyber attacks and data breaches to widespread ransomware infections. F-Secure's sophisticated technology combines the power of machine learning with the human expertise of its world-renowned security labs for a singular approach called Live Security. F-Secure's security experts have participated in more European cyber crime scene investigations than any other company in the market, and its products are sold all over the world by over 200 broadband and mobile operators and thousands of resellers.

Founded in 1988, F-Secure is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

f-secure.com | twitter.com/fsecure | facebook.com/f-secure

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Manager

investor-relations@f-secure.com

+358-44-3734693



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com