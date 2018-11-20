

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L) said that all-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Breaks the Mold for the Segment. It will arrive in December and starts with $25,500 MSR. The original Toyota RAV4 arrived in the United States 22 years ago.



The company said, 'With the all-new, fifth-generation 2019 Toyota RAV4, the vehicle premieres, yet again, at the forefront - both for the Toyota brand and for the segment. Dealership arrivals can't come soon enough, with 2019 RAV4 gas models set to arrive in December, and RAV4 Hybrid models following in late March 2019.'



In addition to standard front-wheel drive, RAV4 gas models offer two types of available all-wheel drive. The new, segment- and Toyota-first, Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with Rear Driveline Disconnect comes standard on AWD-equipped Limited gas and Adventure grade models.



Every 2019 RAV4 model is equipped with Entune 3.0 multimedia, including Wi-Fi Connect powered by Verizon, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant capability, and Apple CarPlay compatibility.



The 2019 Toyota RAV4 gas models will be offered in five grades: LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Adventure and Limited. RAV4 HV will be offered in four grades: LE HV, XLE HV, XSE HV and Limited HV.



