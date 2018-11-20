Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest data management system for a leading investment management group. The client is a well-known international investment management group and manages leading institutions and private organizations across the globe. The company has a revenue structure of over US$ 200 billion. With the rise in data volumes from multiple vendors, the client felt the need to manage different data formats and quality. They also had to validate, synthesize, and reformat the data apart from adding new benchmarks and indexes. The prime aim of the client was to develop a streamlined approach to develop a data management system to reduce data complexities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005242/en/

Data management system for a leading investment management group. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At present, data is a crucial resource for industries. Companies accumulate data from different conceivable sources such as output device, operational/transactional systems, customer touchpoints, smart meters. However, managing and normalizing such huge volumes of data is a difficult task for them and they need an effective data management system to counter the increasing number of compliance regulations. An effective data management system helps in improving cost efficiency and enhancing operational nimbleness. Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's analytics dashboards can help you devise an effective data management system to report, analyze, and present data in real time.

"Data loss instances were reduced and the accuracy of decisions was increased considerably after employing our data management system," says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

To know why are the preferred analytics partner for leading in the investment management companies, request a proposal.

Quantzig's data management system helped the client to take the right decisions and reduce associated costs and complexities for the investment management group. By adopting a data management system, the client was successful in insulating itself from vendor format changes which was a big administrative issue earlier. Moreover, the cost and time efficiencies helped the group to improve their core tasks. With our help, the firm gained detailed insights and instant access to a plethora of industry data.

The data management system provided benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce cost and time significantly.

Eliminate operational risks associated with managing key processes in-house.

To gain a comprehensive view of the benefits of the data management system, Get in touch.

The data management system offered predictive insights on:

Tackling administrative challenges by shielding them from vendor format changes.

To know more about the role of the Quantzig's data management system in analyzing unstructured datasets,Request more information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005242/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us