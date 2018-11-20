eMagin Corporation to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high resolution imaging products, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11 th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 3:00 PM PST. Andrew G. Sculley, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Lucas, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting. Interested investors should contact LD Micro to schedule a meeting with management.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View eMagin's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/EMAN.

About eMagin Corporation

A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low-power, lightweight personal displays. eMagin's microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety of products from military, industrial, medical and consumer OEMs. More information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

CONTACT:

eMagin Corporation

Jeffrey Lucas, President & Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7931

jlucas@emagin.com

Affinity Growth Advisors

Betsy Brod

212-661-2231

betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com

