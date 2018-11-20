Reminder: Welcome to Mycronic's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on November 29

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mycronic invites institutional investors, equity analysts and media representatives to Mycronic's Capital Markets Day on November 29 at IVA Conference Center, Grev Turegatan 16, in Stockholm. The day will start with registration and a light lunch from 12:00 CET. Presentations will start at 13:00 CET and will end at approximately 16:30 CET.

Presenters will include Lena Olving, President and CEO, Torbjörn Wingårdh, CFO, and other members of Mycronic's management team as well as leading expertize from the company.

To attend, please register via the link: https://sv-se.invajo.com/event/mycronicab/mycronicscapitalmarketsday2018.2 no later than November 23.

It will also be possible to follow the Capital Markets Day over phone or as a live webcast on the link:

Live webcast: https://mycronic-external.creo.se/181129/

To take part over the phone, please dial in about 5-10 minutes in advance.

UK: +44-203-008-98-06

SE: +46-856-619-353

US: +1-855-831-59-45

We look forward to your participation.



The information in this press release was published November 20, 2018 at 14:00 CET.





About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic (MYCR) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

For further information, contact:

Tobias Bülow

Director IR & Corporate Communications

Tel: +46-734-018-216,

email: tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

