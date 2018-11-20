SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Sheet Metal Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This procurement market research report provides an illustration of the cost drivers pertaining to the sheet metal market during the forecast period. This includes an analysis of the degree of revenue generation expected from different industrial sectors that will significantly promote the growth of this sheet metal market. It also highlights the profiles of all the pertinent sheet metal manufacturers in this market. According to this procurement market research report, while increasing demand for customized sheet metals will contribute towards the category growth, increasing stringency of regulatory laws, and category price volatility pose serious threats for the category growth during the forecast period. Request the free Sample Report to gain more critical insights into the sheet metal market.

Results of a qualitative and quantitative research done on the sheet metal market prove that despite the promises of growth, certain inherent factors will act as major barriers for the investors in this market. Working in close quarters with the industry leaders, our procurement experts have outlined the parameters that are aligned to the market dynamics and are meant to help the investors in building a sustainable and a profitable procurement strategy in the sheet metal market. Talk to our expert to get personalized assistance on devising an effective procurement strategy for the sheet metal market.

"This market is characterized with highly volatile sheet metal prices owing to insufficient production capabilities of the suppliers, volatility in raw material prices, and geopolitical issues. In order to tackle such challenges, the buyers must insist on the inclusion of a clause in the contract where the supplier agrees to share the cost savings achieved during their manufacturing process," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

SpendEdge's procurement experts believe that the following factors will influence the growth of the sheet metal market to a great extent:

Raw material price volatility will cause category price fluctuations in the sheet metal market.

Increasing anti-dumping duties will contribute to the category risks

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence reports for the metals and mining category offer information on category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The procurement intelligence reports also offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's procurement reports offer insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Sheet metal market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure of the sheet metal market in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers of the sheet metal market in the US

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices suited to the sheet metal market

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

