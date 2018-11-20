PR News named Vested, an integrated communications firm focused on fintech and the future of finance, to its 2018 Top Places to Work in PR listing, the agency announced today.

Recipients were chosen by a panel of public relations pros as well as the staff of PR News, which called recipients those "whose outstanding performance in establishing an engaging workplace allows employees to enjoy their work and help their companies grow." Evaluations are based on growth opportunities, turnover, diversity statistics, benefits and narratives about company culture and environment-all of which speak to the fundamentals Vested was founded upon.

Creating a work environment that employees want to be a part of long-term is central to Vested's success. It's about more than just beer or cold brew on tap (although Vested does have those, and a killer snack selection to boot); at Vested, a great work environment is a space where the staff is empowered to create, grow, and own their work from inception to the final product. The agency believes this speaks volumes to young people who view jobs as part of their identity, rather than just a source of income-and it's working. Vested reported 100% satisfaction from employees when it came to a great atmosphere, great challenges, great communication and great leaders.

"Being recognized alongside other great companies in this listing is further validation that our business model is sound, and that our outstanding people find value in the many ways we encourage and invest in them," said Binna Kim, co-founder and president of Vested. "Our people truly make Vested the firm that it is, and we look forward to continuing to grow through 2019 and beyond."

Vested is proud to add the PR News 2018 Top Places to Work award to its list of distinctions throughout the year; but more importantly, to share it with its growing staff. In January, it appointed Elspeth Rothwell as European CEO shortly after acquiring London-based Templars Communications. In April, it hired Katie Spreadbury as Director in its London office. It then hired Kevin Trowbridge as Chief Technology Officer this summer. And in September, Amber Roberts became Vested's U.S. CEO of Professional Services.

Recipients of the 2018 Top Places to Work Award will be recognized Nov. 28 at an awards dinner in New York City.

Vested is an integrated communications firm that is at the front of the rapidly evolving financial sector. The agency's approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity and an obsessive commitment to creating value for clients through ideas and action.

The agency, which has offices in New York and London, is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and operates an investment group, Vested Ventures.

