Electrolux Tops New Swedish Sustainability Ranking

Electrolux has today been named number 1 in the Swedish ranking Sustainable Companies 2018, in the category consumer goods, sharing the top spot with clothing retail company H&M. This new ranking, developed by the Swedish newspapers Dagens Industri and Aktuell Hållbarhet together with Lund University, measures how well Swedish listed companies work with sustainability.

"Acting sustainably is an important part of our company purpose - shape living for the better - and it reflects everything we do. We are very honored to be recognized as one of Sweden's most sustainable companies and it gives us new energy to increase our efforts in helping consumers to live more sustainably," said Henrik Sundström, Head of Sustainability Affairs at Electrolux.

Electrolux was earlier this year named, for the twelfth consecutive year, as industry leader in the household durables category in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World). Read more here.

About the sustainability ranking:

The ranking includes OMX Nasdaq listed companies that belong to the three GICS industry groups: Capital goods, Consumer goods and clothes as well as Materials. The ranking is based on several different parts. In addition to mapping information from corporate reports and websites, companies have responded to a survey about their work with the UN Sustainability development goals, environment, climate, human rights, anti-corruption and employee issues. The ranking has been carried out by the School of Economics at Lund University together with an advisory board.

