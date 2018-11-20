Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20-Nov-2018 / 14:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Title: Mr First name: Jonas Last name(s): Mattsson *2. Reason for the notification* _a) Position / status_ Position: Member of the management team _b) Initial notification_ *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* _a) Name_ ZEAL Network SE _b) LEI_ 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 *4. Details of the transaction(s)* _a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code_ Type: Clearstream Interests ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 _b) Nature of the transaction_ Buy of Clearstream Interests _c) Price(s) and volume(s)_ *Price(s)* *Volume(s)* *Total* 21.500 EUR 4,000 86,000.00 EUR _d) Aggregated information_ *Price* *Aggregated volume* *Total* 21.500 EUR 4,000 86,000.00 EUR _e) Date of the transaction_ 2018-11-19 _f) Place of the transaction_ Name: Xetra MIC: XETR ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DSH TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 6612 EQS News ID: 748887 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 20, 2018