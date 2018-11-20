

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $762.25 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $641.44 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $9.83 billion from $8.76 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $762.25 Mln. vs. $641.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q3): $9.83 Bln vs. $8.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.57 Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.09



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX