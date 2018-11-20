Co-Diagnostics, Inc.: Co-Diagnostics CEO Records Exclusive Interview Discussing Progress, Momentum, and Future Ambitions

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / CEO of Co-Diagnostics Inc, (Nasdaq: CODX) a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, recently sat down with Wall Street Club TV to discuss direction of the company, its technology, and entry into new verticals.

The interview covers a range of topics, including:

Explanation of recent CEO comments discussing the importance of the LGC, Biosearch license agreement for the Company's technology, and its near- and long-term impact on the Company;

Momentum being built by recent advancements in the company's patented intellectual property and regulatory clearance, which the Company expects to parlay into increased sales and entry into the new verticals of liquid biopsy and agriculture; and

The importance of the Company's new website in telling their story and showcasing the expanded applications of the Company's patented technology in multiplexing, SNP detection, next gen sequencing, and more.

Video and transcript of the interview is set to be released by Wall Street Club on November 27, 2018

