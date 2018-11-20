

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $338.11 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $274.45 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.55 billion from $3.33 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $338.11 Mln. vs. $274.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.09 to $1.14 Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX