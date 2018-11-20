The joint venture partnership comprised of Shaner Italia, S.R.L, a division of The Shaner Hotel Group focused on operating hotels in the Mediterranean, and Athens, Greece-based CS Hospitality today announced it will operate the newly constructed Academia Hotel in Athens, Marriott Autograph Collection, and Moxy Hotel in Patras. Both hotels are on schedule to open by mid-2019.

"We remain focused on expanding our footprint throughout Greece and Cyprus by providing unmatched hospitality expertise and sophisticated operational procedures," said Andreas Contos, managing director. "These brand-new hotels benefit from stunning locations in hard-to-penetrate markets, as well as the numerous benefits provided by the Marriott family of brands, from its award-winning reservation system to its top-rated loyalty program."

Situated at the crossing of Akademias and Omirou streets at Syntagma Square in central Athens, the newly built Academia of Athens Hotel, Marriott Autograph Collection will feature 60 luxurious rooms and a rooftop garden facing the ancient Acropolis. This is the first Autograph Hotel in Athens.

The Moxy Hotel in Patras marks Greece's first Moxy branded hotel. The hotel is located in Patra in the Peloponnese, one of the country's largest ports and university towns.

"Our familiarity with the Marriott family of brands made these ideal additions to our expanding international portfolio," Plato Ghinos, president. "With a firm foothold in Italy, the Mediterranean is a logical and ideal growth market for our international growth goals. With a robust tourism market, the region is poised for economic growth and travel."

In addition to those two openings, the company plans to announce additional Moxy Hotels and other branded hotels in the country within the near future.

Shaner Italia S.R.L./CS Hospitality Joint Venture Partnership

The joint venture partnership is comprised of Shaner Italia, S.R.L, a division ofThe Shaner Hotel Group, focused on operating hotels in the Mediterranean, and Athens, Greece-based CS Hospitality. Shaner Italia is a growing hospitality company with a property portfolio centralized in the Tuscany region of Italy. Shaner Hotel Group is one of the foremost owner-operator companies in the hospitality industry with more than 50 hotel properties owned and managed across the U.S., Italy and the Bahamas. For more information about the company and its divisions visit www.shanercorp.com. CS Hospitality is a long-experienced hotel management and consulting company operating properties throughout Greece. For more information about the company, visit www.cs-hospitality.gr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005401/en/

Contacts:

Chris Daly, Shaner Hotels

(703) 435-6293

chris@dalygray.com