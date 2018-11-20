The share capital of BioPorto A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 22 November 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0011048619 ----------------------------------------------------------- Navn: BioPorto ----------------------------------------------------------- Mængde før ændring: 155,509,681 shares (DKK 155,509,681) ----------------------------------------------------------- Ændring: 10,178,117 shares (DKK 10,178,117) ----------------------------------------------------------- Mængde efter ændring: 165,687,798 shares (DKK 165,687,798) ----------------------------------------------------------- Tegningskurs: DKK 3,93 ----------------------------------------------------------- Aktiestørrelse: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3433 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700221