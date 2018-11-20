

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Housing starts in the U.S. rebounded in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday, although the report also showed a decrease in building permits.



The Commerce Department said housing starts jumped by 1.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.228 million in October after plunging by 5.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.210 million in September.



Economists had expected housing starts to climb to a rate of 1.225 million from the 1.201 million originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said building permits fell by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.263 million in October after surging up by 1.7 percent to an upwardly revised 1.270 million in September.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to increase to 1.267 million from the 1.241 million originally reported for the previous month.



