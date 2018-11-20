Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: 20-Nov-2018 / 14:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 20 November 2018 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Further extension of the convertible loan notes Further to its announcement on 21 December 2016, the Company announces that it has agreed with the lenders under the convertible loan notes of 24 December 2014, in the aggregate amount of EUR16,800,000, to further extend the maturity date of the convertible loan notes until 30 November 2019. No other amendment to the terms of the convertible loan notes was agreed with the lenders. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Extension Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VKOBDXFYSQ [1] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 748849 20-Nov-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=03de3149091fc43369ea59809785ac3a&application_id=748849&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

