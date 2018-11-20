The research team was able to improve the cell efficiency by 2.1%. The cell silicon layer was etched on the back-side, while a a polymer light management (LM) foil was applied to the front-side of the device.Researchers from Berlin's Helmholtz Zentrum (HBZ) Research Institute have developed a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell with an efficiency of 25.5%. According to the research team, a silicon layer was etched on the back-side of the cell, while the perovskite layer was applied by spincoating onto the smooth front-side of the silicon. By applying a a polymer light management (LM) foil to ...

