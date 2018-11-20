Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. (CCC), a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces Vice President of Engineering and Professional Services Álvaro Garcia Neto will be speaking at BioData World Congress 2018 on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and powerful federated search engines can improve discoverability for researchers and provide better results.

With 2.5 million scientific papers published annually (and growing), researchers today are overwhelmed by published information. However, the mismatch between the amount of published information and the ability to consume it creates a serious discoverability problem that hampers knowledge-based enterprises. Standard AI techniques have been used across industries for years, and those same techniques can enable federated search to be context-aware and surface results that are personalized.

"This powerful approach to address discoverability challenges can give institutions, which have the most demanding discovery needs, a significant competitive edge," said Garcia Neto.

At CCC, Garcia Neto is responsible for driving the design and implementation of advanced technology to empower customers with sophisticated knowledge management solutions, enabling them to integrate, organize, enrich, and mine the vast amounts of information within their ever-increasing digital assets.

Session Title: "Answering the Unasked Question How AI Impacts Discoverability"

Session Track: AI, Automation Machine Learning

Who: Álvaro Garcia Neto, Vice President of Engineering and Professional Services, CCC

Date Time: November 29, 2018 at 14:30 UTC

Where: Basel Congress Center, Basel, Switzerland

