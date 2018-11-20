The share capital of H. Lundbeck A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 22 November 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010287234 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: H. Lundbeck --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 199,098,422 shares (DKK 995,492,110) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,574 shares (DKK 32,870) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 199,104,996 shares (DKK 995,524,980) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: · 800 shares at DKK 121 · 5,774 shares at DKK 113. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LUN --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3853 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=700226