Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Members of Asiakastieto Group Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board have been appointed

Members of Asiakastieto Group Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Board have been appointed

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is established in Asiakastieto Group to prepare proposals in relation to the election and remuneration of members of the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meeting.

Based on the Nomination Board's Charter, representatives of the three largest shareholders as at the end of September are appointed to the Nomination Board. The Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and a person nominated by the Board of Directors are expert members of the Nomination Board.

The three largest shareholders on 30 September 2018 were Sampo Plc, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Nordea Bank Abp.

Sampo Plc, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Nordea Bank Abp have appointed Peter Johansson (Sampo Plc), Mats Torstendahl (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) and Stefan Dahl (Nordea Bank Abp) as members of the Nomination Board. Patrick Lapveteläinen is a member of the Nomination Board as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Bo Harald as a member appointed by the Board of Directors.

The Nomination Board elected Peter Johansson as the Chairman of the Nomination Board in its meeting on 20 November 2018.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

