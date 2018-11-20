Cernostics Secures Additional Patents for Proprietary Barrett's Esophagus Clinical Diagnostics

US and EU patents for TissueCypher cover methods for detecting risk of progression to esophageal cancer in Barrett's esophagus patients

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cernostics (http://www.cernostics.com/), developer of next-generation cancer diagnostics and prognostics, announced that it has received a U.S. Patent and a European Notice to Grant for the company's TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay, adding protection to previously awarded foundational, platform patents granted in 2014.



Earlier this month, Cernostics received notification from the European Patent Office that claims will be issued for its patent entitled "Systems and Compositions for Diagnosing Barrett's Esophagus and Methods for Using the Same." This notice comes on the heels of a recent issuance of a corresponding U.S. patent (U.S. Patent No. 10,018,631).

Cernostics' recent patent claims relate to the company's clinical test for predicting disease progression in patients with BE and assessment of the likelihood that BE may further develop into esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). The patents support a multiplexed evaluation of how protein biomarkers are expressed in various gastrointestinal tissue specimens obtained from BE patients.

Cernostics' CEO, Mike Hoerres, says, "Our TissueCypher Barrett's Esophagus Assay was developed as a Laboratory Developed Test for the US market and can be developed as an In Vitro Diagnostic for ex-U.S. markets to assess progression of Barrett's to esophageal cancer. This technology may help clinicians determine personalized care pathways - establishing which BE patients will likely benefit from endoscopic eradication therapies and what are optimal surveillance intervals for future endoscopies."

About Barrett's

BE affects more than three million Americans, occurring when chronic exposure to stomach acid causes the esophageal cell lining to deteriorate and undergo changes that can create an environment for cancer. Without treatment, Barrett's can lead to EAC, with a poor 5-year survival of less than 20%1. Today, Barrett's is commonly managed by surveillance, involving regular endoscopic procedures with biopsy, monitoring disease progression, and GERD-related drug therapy to control symptoms and prevent esophageal injury.

About Cernostics

Cernostics, a leader in tissue-based diagnostic testing, providing diagnostic tests with deeper tissue insights, better patient outcomes and lower cost of care. Cernostics' mission is to quantify the tissue system complexity, providing physicians and patients with individualized, actionable information to improve outcomes and reduce the incidence and mortality of cancer. For a complete listing of Cernostics' published patents, visit www.cernostics.com/IP (http://www.cernostics.com/IP).

