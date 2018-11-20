Ericom Connect 9.0 Enhancements Simplify Application Authentication and Cloud Connectivity

Ericom Software, a global leader in securing and connecting the digital workspace, today announced the release of Ericom Connect 9.0. This latest release of the company's powerful remote application and desktop access solution extends its capabilities and further solidifies Ericom's position as an innovator in application delivery and cloud enablement.

Ericom Connect 9.0 empowers organizations, independent software vendors (ISVs) and service providers to connect end-users to hosted applications quickly and safely. Now with built-in single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, Ericom Connect further streamlines Windows application access via the web, and reinforces its position as a leading solution for cloud deployments.

"Adding SSO capabilities to Ericom Connect provides an enhanced user experience and enables ISVs to extend the life of existing assets. It allows them to avoid the high costs associated with converting or rewriting Windows applications to web-based applications, while maintaining all existing functionality," said Daniel Miller, Senior Director of Product Marketing. "Our ability to support standard SSO protocols like SAML and oAuth in Ericom Connect aligns exceptionally well with our customers' cloud strategy and enhances Ericom Connect's value for customers and technology partners."

Continuing to respond to evolving enterprise needs, Ericom Connect 9.0 also offers support for Windows 2019 and integrations with leading identity and access management (IAM) solutions.

Ericom Connect 9.0 is available today. For more information, visit: https://www.ericom.com/ericom-connect/

