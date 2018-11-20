Technavio's global laminate lithium-ion battery market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period.

The decline in lithium-ion battery prices will be one of the major trends in the global laminate lithium-ion battery marketduring 2019-2023. Lithium-ion batteries account for a major part of the overall vehicle and equipment cost. The lithium-ion batteries are costly when compared with lead-acid batteries. But, there has been a decrease in the manufacturing cost of lithium-ion batteries. The prices of lithium-ion batteries have decreased at a CAGR of 96.86% during the period 2010-2017. This decrease in prices can be attributed to the rising adoption of lithium-ion batteries by the automotive industry and the development of cost-effective production methods by vendors.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global laminate lithium-ion battery market is the rising demand for smart devices:

Global laminate lithium-ion battery market: Rising demand for smart devices

There has been a steady increase in the demand for smart devices as the market has been experiencing technological advances such as enhanced user interface, improved network connectivity, and new feature additions. These features have led to the launch of various smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables including, smart watches, smart bands, and smart glasses.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The demand for smart devices has been increasing owing to factors such as digital literacy and affordability. Additionally, the growing Internet penetration and the increasing income levels and spending power of consumers are contributing to the steady increase in the demand for smart devices. These smart devices majorly use laminate lithium-ion batteries as a power source owing to their high energy density and low discharge rate."

Global laminate lithium-ion battery market: Segmentation analysis

This global laminate lithium-ion battery market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, automotive, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the consumer electronics segment held the largest laminate lithium-ion battery market share in 2018, contributing to over 79% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 48% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

