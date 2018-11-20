Invesco Markets III Plc - Directorate Change

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release20 November 2018

Invesco Markets III PLC

Re: Appointment of Director

The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc (the "Company") wish to announce the appointment of Barry McGrath as a Non Executive Director of the Company effective 19th November 2018.

Barry McGrath

Mr. McGrath is an independent director and consultant to a number of Irish funds.

Prior to this, he was Head of the Investment Funds Group in Maples and Calder's Dublin office from 2008-2017. He specialised in financial services law. He was previously a senior partner with a large Irish corporate law firm. He is recommended by a number of directories, including the 2008 editions of Chambers Global, IFLR1000, PLC Which Lawyer?, The Legal 500 and Chambers Europe. Barry is a graduate of University College Dublin.

Barry McGrath has never: