Invesco Markets III Plc - Directorate Change
London, November 20
For Immediate Release20 November 2018
Invesco Markets III PLC
Re: Appointment of Director
The Directors of Invesco Markets III plc (the "Company") wish to announce the appointment of Barry McGrath as a Non Executive Director of the Company effective 19th November 2018.
Barry McGrath
Mr. McGrath is an independent director and consultant to a number of Irish funds.
Prior to this, he was Head of the Investment Funds Group in Maples and Calder's Dublin office from 2008-2017. He specialised in financial services law. He was previously a senior partner with a large Irish corporate law firm. He is recommended by a number of directories, including the 2008 editions of Chambers Global, IFLR1000, PLC Which Lawyer?, The Legal 500 and Chambers Europe. Barry is a graduate of University College Dublin.
Barry McGrath has never:
had any unspent convictions in relation to indictable offences; or
been a director of any company or partnership which, while he was a director with an executive function or partner at the time of or within the 12 months preceding such events, been declared bankrupt, went into receivership, liquidation, administration or voluntary arrangements; or
been subject to any official public incrimination and/or sanctions by statutory or regulatory authorities (including designated professional bodies); or been disqualified by a court from acting as a director of a company or from acting in the management or conduct of affairs of any company.
No information is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR9.6.13
Enquiries:
Invesco +44 2070653897