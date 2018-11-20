FreshWealth Launches Secure, Easy-to-Use Platform To Buy 5, 10 & 20 Bundled Cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshWealth , the platform enabling investors to purchase cryptocurrencies in bundles and diversify their holdings- safely, easily and transparently- has announced the launch of its service.

With FreshWealth, investors can now purchase up to 20 different cryptocurrencies individually, or in bundles, in as few as six clicks. The "Top 20" bundle includes the most popular coins as determined by their market capitalization. "Top Five" and "Top 10" bundles are also available at launch.

Investors can pay for coins and bundles with credit cards, wire transfers, or ACH (automated clearing house) bank transactions and FreshWealth hopes to add more payment options shortly. At launch, FreshWealth has a minimum investment of $50 and supports the use of U.S. dollars.

"People should be able to easily buy a wide range of digital currencies, the same way they can buy a wide range of equities in mutual funds or ETFs." said FreshWealth founder and CEO, Jennifer Nash. "Our goal with FreshWealth is to help anyone who wants to buy digital currencies-do it as safely, and wisely as possible."

All data on FreshWealth.com is protected using industry best practices, including 256-bit AES encryption, multi-level access controls and layered network defenses. Users' coins are encrypted and held in air-gapped cold storage-meaning they are not accessible via the internet.

"Our plan for FreshWealth is to be the go-to-player in the bundled crypto investment space," said Nash. "We're launching with bundles of up to twenty coins whereas Coinbase and Circle only offer four and 11 coins respectively. Being able to buy crypto in a way that's diversified just makes sense."

In 2013, Nash helped launch BloombergBlack, an exclusive wealth-management service backed by acclaimed Bloomberg brand for long-term investors who wanted a better understanding of their investment portfolio allocations. Three years later she led the overhaul the list of TD Ameritrade's financial services and products. Prior to launching FreshWealth Nash was part of the team helping develop their IBM Watson AI investment platform. Also on the board of directors is Rob Hall, CEO of Momentous, who founded Ottawa's first internet service provider and the Canadian Internet Registry Authority (CIRA), which now manages the .ca Internet domain names. Rob brings over 25 years of digital experience to FreshWealth.

To learn more, visit: www.freshwealth.com

About FreshWealth

FreshWealth is democratizing access to cryptocurrencies with a simple-to-use platform that offers an easy, transparent and safe way to buy the world's most popular digital currencies (aka tokens) in bundles, a format that's similar to an exchange traded fund. With FreshWealth, investors can purchase up to 20 different cryptocurrencies individually or in bundles. With FreshWealth, the average person finally has a chance to participate in the crypto revolution. Momentous, a global company with more than 25 years in the internet and digital-asset space is the lead investor in FreshWealth.

