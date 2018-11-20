GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold COD North Samples Return 15.45 and 21.7 g/t Gold on the Gold Drop Property - Southern British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-v: GGX), (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce it has received analytical results from the 2018 trenching and sampling program on the Gold Drop Property, located near Greenwood, B.C. Trenching and sampling was conducted in the COD North target area, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. Highlights from 2018 sampling at COD North include:

Grab sample: 15.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 159 g/t silver Ag and 114.5 g/t tellurium.

Chip sample (0.4 meters long): 21.7 g/t gold, 216 g/t silver and 149 g/t tellurium

New Area Never been drilled permits in place for 2019

The 2018 trenching program focused on the COD North worksite in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. The program tested gold soil anomalies which were identified by the Company in 2017. The COD North worksite is located northeast of the COD vein worksite.

The 2018 trenching program exposed several showings of the COD North quartz vein(s). Thick overburden and bedrock faulting made for a difficult program. A total of 16 rock samples were collected and submitted to ALS Canada in North Vancouver for analysis. Ten of the samples exceeded 1/g/t gold while also returning significant silver and tellurium analyses. The best results came from the northern trenches near the COD North mineshaft.

The highlights include grab sample 112753 of rusty quartz vein that assayed 15.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 159 g/t silver Ag and 114.5 g/t tellurium; and sample 112759, a chip sample across a 40 centimeter wide northeast-southwest striking sub-vertical quartz vein, that assayed 21.7 g/t gold, 216 g/t silver and 149 g/t tellurium.



The following table lists COD North rock samples exceeding 1 g/t gold.

Sample ID Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Te (ppm) 112751 30 cm chip 1.43 12.8 10.2 112752 40 cm chip 4.26 26.8 18.25 112753 Grab 15.45 159 114.5 112754 Grab 1.38 9.23 5.98 112755 Grab 6.52 17.65 14.25 112756 30 cm chip 5.07 39.5 29.2 112757 30 cm chip 1.38 10.1 6.27 112758 Grab 4.75 20.9 12.65 112759 40 cm chip 21.7 216 149 112761 Grab 1.58 11.85 9.08



The 2018 COD North rock samples were analyzed for gold by Fire Assay - AA and for 48 Elements by Four Acid ICP-MS. Samples exceeding 100 g/t silver were re-analyzed for silver by Four Acid ICP-AES.



COD North 2017 Soil Sample Anomalies

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

