InterestSpring LLC: New VANTIQ Pronto Drives Modern Event-Driven Systems

VANTIQ Pronto Dynamic Advanced Event Broker enables organizations with real-time business responsiveness across enterprise, cloud and edge events

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / Recently, at the nGage Enterprise Transformation Exchange Summit, VANTIQ announced VANTIQ Pronto, the industry's first dynamic "Advanced Event Broker" (AEB). IT leaders from across the U.S. learned how Pronto is designed to deliver unique advantages for companies looking to power modern, event-driven applications with the real-time business responsiveness, intelligence and agility required for digital transformation initiatives. VANTIQ Pronto will be generally available to developers on November 30 at no charge for up to 2 million event messages in production per month.

According to Gartner, "Application leaders engaged in digital transformation must include event-driven computing in their portfolio of skills and technology, including the key related responsibilities for event brokering and event stream analytics."

Providing capabilities well beyond traditional event and message brokers, the VANTIQ Pronto Dynamic AEB enables constant monitoring of an operation by accepting events from anywhere (e.g. IoT, mobile devices, legacy systems), analyzing them in real time, and sending those event messages to subscribing applications and systems. Events can be analyzed independently, in streams, or combined with other events or information from external services - enabling comprehensive situational awareness and true digital business innovation.

"VANTIQ continues to innovate on the real-time, event-driven technologies required for successful IoT, IIoT, artificial intelligence, and business blockchain initiatives," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO and co-founder of VANTIQ. "VANTIQ Pronto can even function as a broker of brokers, supporting event management for real-time business responsiveness in complex systems. Pronto enables applications to easily sense, analyze and act on events in a way that was not previously easily achievable."

The Purpose of Event Brokers: Why the Right Choice Matters:

Gartner continues, "Middleware products that additionally offer special support for event-centric use cases (for example, a persistent event ledger for analysis and event sourcing, or programmable extensibility for custom filtering and analysis) are 'advanced' event brokers."

VANTIQ Pronto has those advanced event broker capabilities, yet is unique in that it delivers a Dynamic AEB that:

• Provides for the easy discovery and re-use of event streams across enterprise applications via the Pronto Dynamic Event Catalog

• Enables the rapid development and application of complex augmentations and transformations to events from multiple sources, using VANTIQ's high-productivity, low/no-code approach - also featured in VANTIQ's rapid application development platform, Modelo

• Ensures there is no single point of failure, removes bottlenecks, and reduces latency with the unique Pronto Dynamic Event Mesh deployment at run-time

• Orchestrates connections between data sources, other event brokers and message queues via standard integrations including Kafka, IBM MQ, MQTT, AMQP, and others; easily integrates into virtually any application platform or environment using the VANTIQ Enterprise Connectors SDK

As a result, the VANTIQ Pronto Dynamic AEB is the only advanced event broker that delivers the continuous awareness, intelligence and agility required for modern event-driven systems.

"Our industrial customers who are on a digital transformation journey can benefit from VANTIQ's innovation with the Pronto Dynamic AEB, as well as the highly productive distributed VANTIQ Modelo application development platform," said Bryan DeBois, software manager at RoviSys - VANTIQ partner and the largest independent systems integrator in the United States building industrial applications that enable powerful process control and automation. "By combining our deep expertise in OSIsoft PI System(R) and industrial software projects with VANTIQ's scalable Pronto for event management, we can deliver real-time event-driven applications with greater speed and agility."

Availability:

VANTIQ Pronto is available in a Cloud Edition, fully managed by VANTIQ running on major clouds including AWS, Azure, and Alibaba Cloud; a Server Edition for use in private clouds; and an Edge Edition for use on edge nodes. Users can build dynamic event broker applications with the VANTIQ Pronto Cloud Edition and bring them to production at no charge up to 2 million event messages per month. Pronto will be generally available on November 30, 2018. Sign up here to be notified when Pronto releases.

About VANTIQ:

VANTIQ - the company that powers real-time business operations - provides the only truly dynamic platform for quickly and easily creating transformative, digital applications to drive agile business operations in real time. Founded in 2015 by renowned tech industry veterans Marty Sprinzen and Paul Butterworth, VANTIQ enables those involved in mission-critical business operations to benefit from a new breed of digital applications with dramatically reduced time-to-market, significantly lower development and maintenance costs, and maximum agility in response to constantly-changing operational requirements. For more information, visit www.vantiq.com

