Kimberley Ellis Named Vice President, Business Development for HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / Renee Gagnon, Founder and CEO of HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc. today ("HollyWeed") today announced the appointment of Kimberley Ellis to the position of Vice President, Business Development for the company.

In her new position, Ellis will bring her results-driven sales skills, extensive experience pitching, winning and delivering profitable solutions to HollyWeed. As a fierce competitor and data-driven business developer, Ellis is adept at identifying and realizing growth opportunities and securing revenue pipelines.

Prior to joining HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc., Ellis was at Bell Media representing CTV, Canada's # 1 Television Network. During her tenure at Bell Media she delivered $25M+ in annual revenue, introduced and garnered repeat revenue for CTV Two, secured and grew NFL and MasterChef Sponsorships, achieved +40% increase in Specials revenue and +35% increase in alternate revenue streams. Ellis has also held positions at Moffat Communications' Women's Television Network, Corus, Rogers and began her career in advertising. Ellis has been actively involved in the Canadian cannabis industry, volunteering at cannabis events and functions to stay in the know with changes to the market and regulations.

In making the announcement, Renee Gagnon, Founder and CEO of HollyWeed North Cannabis LTD states: "We are thrilled to have Kimberley join the HWN team. Her experience and knowledge are in incredible asset and addition to our team and I look forward to working with her to further expand and grow the company."

Adds Ellis: "I am excited to join HWN as I am passionate about the future of cannabis and business, and look forward to cultivating new relationships and successful partnerships on behalf of HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc."

About HollyWeed North Cannabis Inc.

HollyWeed North is a private Canadian company incorporated in British Columbia, established in 2016, with operating subsidiaries specializing in the growth, manufacturing, licensing and production of cannabis and other pharma grade products. HollyWeed North's subsidiaries include HollyWeed Manufacturing and Extracts Inc., a federally dealers' licensed company incorporated in British Columbia specializing in cannabis extraction and product manufacturing; HollyWeed Grow Inc., a late stage federal ACMPR applicant, also a private company incorporated in British Columbia specializing in the growth of medical cannabis and cannabis products; HollyWeed Retail Inc., a retail strategies provider and supply chain management company incorporated in British Columbia; Hollyweed Bakery Inc., a developer and manufacturer of unique cannabis baked goods and edibles incorporated in British Columbia; and TerraCube International Inc., a manufacturer and developer of proprietary scalable, sanitary grow facilities incorporated in British Columbia. HollyWeed North is currently restructuring its capital such that, upon execution of the Definitive Agreement, all the subsidiaries will be wholly-owned by HollyWeed North.

