Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland Growth momentum in Central Europe remains strong during the third quarter, even accelerating in Poland. In Hungary and Slovakia growth momentum remains elevated with inflationary pressures building up gradually. While core inflation has moved beyond 2 % in Hungary and Slovakia it remains subdued in Poland at below 1 %. Growth has slowed down in the Czech Republic compared to strong growth in 2017. Capacity constraints are intensifying as firms face the tightest labor market in the region. During the third quarter (Q3) economic growth in Central Europe (CE) was stronger than expected in all CE economies except for the Czech Republic (CZ). Economic growth was strongest in Poland (PL) at 5.7 %, seasonally adjusted (sa), compared to Q3 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...