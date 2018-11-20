The global construction sealant market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005438/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global construction sealant market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising construction activities in developing nations. The demand for construction sealants has increased in a number of residential and non-residential buildings, warehouses, factories, shopping malls, and complexes owing to the high pace of expansion of the construction industry. Factors such as the growing industrialization, booming urbanization, and increasing spending capacity of the population have increased the number of construction projects for developing countries in APAC, Africa, and the Americas.

This market research report on the global construction sealant market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for specialty sealants as one of the key emerging trends in the global construction sealant market:

Global construction sealant market: Rising demand for specialty sealants

In the construction industry, specialty sealants are being increasingly used owing to the rise in specific demand from consumers. Highly flexible and high-performance specialty sealants are preferred to be used in glazing or construction joints. Furthermore, they are highly resistant to varying weather conditions, UV exposure, and pollution.

"There has been a significant increase in the demand for specialty sealants led by their new and innovative applications, especially in the residential construction. The popularity of specialty sealants is increasing in the construction sector for joining wood in modern architectural solutions. Moreover, specialty sealants are used in office and administrative buildings, schools, multi-family dwellings, bridges, theaters, and even transmission towers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on additives, adhesives, and sealants.

Global construction sealant market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global construction sealant market by product (polyurethane, silicone, and polysulfide) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The polyurethane segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 35% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 52%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005438/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com