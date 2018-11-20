Technavio analysts forecast the global dimension stone market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005442/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global dimension stone market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of diamond wire cutting is one of the major trends witnessed in the global dimension stone market 2019-2023. The adoption of diamond wire cutting machines is increasing even though it was considered an expensive cutting method. Globally, factors such as increased accuracy and reduced wastage of material offered by diamond wire cutting machinery are encouraging vendors to increasingly prefer this technology to chainsaw cutting and expansion powders in dimension stone quarries.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dimension stone market is the rapid shift towards sustainability:

Global dimension stone market: Rapid shift towards sustainability

The increasing adoption of natural building materials can be attributed to the growing emphasis on construction practices and its impact on the environment. Factors such as growing consumer awareness with respect to the impact of building materials on the environment contributed to the increasing demand for sustainable flooring, wall tiles, and roofing products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals, "In developed markets such as the US and Western Europe are adopting stringent regulations to ensure eco-friendly construction and eco-friendly buildings. Thus, consumers increasingly choose natural stone products such as marbles and granites when compared to products with plastic composites and other emission-prone products."

Global dimension stone market: Segmentation analysis

The global dimension stone market research report provides market segmentation by product (limestone, granite, sandstone, and marbles and slate) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The limestone segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005442/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com