The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 19 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1234.60 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1227.15 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1264.94 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1257.49 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

