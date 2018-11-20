The global well testing services market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005464/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global well testing services market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in rig count. Since 2014, there have been fluctuations in the crude oil prices. As per IEA, the global rig count was highest in 2014, as the crude oil price was trading over USD110/bbl the same year. However, there was a steep decline in crude oil prices until the second quarter of 2016. The decline in crude oil prices affect the profit margins of companies involved in E&P activities in the oil and gas industry. This resulted in the cancelation of several upstream oil and gas projects which were estimated to be worthy of billions of dollars.

This market research report on the global well testing services market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of loT by the oil and gas industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global well testing services market:

Global well testing services market: Growing adoption of loT by the oil and gas industry

Advances in technology has enabled the increase in adoption of loT in the upstream oil and gas sector. loT has been widely adopted for automation, processing, and evaluation of well performance. IoT is useful in several areas of oil and gas activities. For example, in wells, sensors are deployed in bottomhole, this provides real-time monitoring access by a remote location. Combining technology with E&P activities offers quantitative and effective solutions in the upstream oil and gas sector. Such integration provides accurate data in real time, which reduces the risk involved and enables maximum recovery of the hydrocarbons from the reserves.

"loT offers advanced cloud-based data analytics and automated application of corrective measures, which can delay the normal decline in production of oil and gas by 20%. Thus, to improve the well performance, many petroleum operations have implemented embedded sensor technologies for collecting operational data from critical points," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global well testing services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global well testing services market by application (onshore and offshore) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The onshore segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 81% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 51%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005464/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com