Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Inc.: Appalachian Mountain Brewery Announces Justin Hamilton CEO of Hempleton Investments, Inc to Strategic Advisory Board

NORTH MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2018 / Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Inc. (OTC PINK: HOPS) ("AMB") is pleased to announce Justin Hamilton as the newest member to its Strategic Advisory Board ('SAB'). Mr. Hamilton is the founder and CEO of Hempleton Investment Group, Inc. a vertically integrated Hemp conglomerate based in Wilmington, North Carolina. Mr. Hamilton brings to the 'SAB' over 10 years in the space and played an integral part in the Intent-to-Market Program in NC. Mr. Hamilton has a great 'pulse' on the industry with many successful ventures including The Hemp Farmacy retail dispensary franchise, the East Coast Genetics research and distribution model, and The NC Hemp Farm Research & Innovation Campus. Education has been at the heart of each of Mr. Hamilton's hemp endeavors allowing him to work closely with the universities and giving him the distinct honor of educating both law enforcement agencies and the military.

Sean Spiegelman, AMB CEO, stated, 'As previously released, we are focused on bolstering our advisory resources to best position the Company as a social purpose entity committed to building long-term shareholder value. We are pleased today to strengthen that process with the addition of a well-known national leader in the Hemp and CBD industry. The SAB now sits at eight members who all bring valuable knowledge and expertise to the table to help navigate the opportunities in the Hemp and CBD arena.'

Justin Hamilton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hempleton Investment Group - one of the largest hemp conglomerates in the Carolinas stated, "I am extremely excited to bring my passion for social impact to this advisory board. The Hemp industry needs more entrepreneurs like Sean Spiegelman who is practicing his core values through philanthropic endeavors, not just preaching them. We are excited to have found someone that stands for what they believe in. This type of opportunity is why I built Hempleton - to use hemp as an ingredient to change the world. Models like the one Sean is creating is part of a new age corporate structure we would like to be a part of.' For more information on Hempleton and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://www.hempleton.com

The "SAB" will not provide a consensus or vote on a course of action for the Company. The members have agreed to interact with the Company in an advisory capacity only and will have no responsibility or authority in the operations of Company's business. The use of any information, perspectives or opinions provided by members of the Board will be at the sole discretion of the CEO of Company.

About Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Inc.

AMB, Inc. is a public company currently comprised of two wholly-owned subsidiaries, "Appalachian Mountain Brewery, LLC" dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer while focusing its business model on community, sustainability and philanthropy. Winner of numerous medals and awards, the Brewery offers a variety of craft beers. Its wholly-owned subsidiary "FarmToFlame, LLC" operates a food truck that features a unique wood fired oven in the truck, providing customers with a casual dining experience that balances innovation and sustainability. AMB, Inc. is actively seeking new markets and entry points to get engaged in, including but not limited to opportunities in the burgeoning Hemp and CBD industries.

Website: amb.beer

CONTACT:

Sean Spiegelman, CEO

Sean@amb.beer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of AMB, Inc. (AMB, hereafter) and its subsidiary companies, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on AMB's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on AMB. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting AMB will be those anticipated by AMB. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual actions taken or results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. AMB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528578/Appalachian-Mountain-Brewery-Announces-Justin-Hamilton-CEO-of-Hempleton-Investments-Inc-to-Strategic-Advisory-Board